The Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, will be the special guest of honour at the “Ghana month” seminar to be organized by the Department of Integrated Social Sciences of the University of Media, Arts and Communication-Institute of Journalism (UNIMAC-IJ).

The theme for the programme “Embracing Ghana for National development: Unity in cultural diversity” will be opened to the university community.

After the maiden edition, the event will take place annually as part of activities to commemorate the nationwide Ghana month fair every March.

Speakers for the maiden edition include Prof. Samuel Ntewusu, Director of the Institute of African studies among other high profile dignitaries.

In Special attendance will be the Ag.Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Opoku Mensah the Rectors of the Institutes of NAFTI, IL and the Deans of the various faculties.

The programme is slated for the 13th of March, 2024 at the auditorium of the South Dzorwulu campus.

It will be a day for the display of the rich Ghanaian cultural heritage.

