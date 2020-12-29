Junior High School (JHS) teachers, drawn from the three regions of the North, have refused to participate in ‘day three’ of Ghana Education Service’ (GES) training on new curriculum over what they described as poor conditions offered them.

The teachers, who are supposed to be trained to enable them train other teachers when they return to their various districts, say arrangements for accommodation and feeding among others was poorly done.

Most of them, who spoke to Joy News, said when they arrived on Sunday they were provided accommodation at the GETFUND hostel which was very unkept.

They added that the meals provided had been terrible, as well transportation difficulties.