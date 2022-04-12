Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said the treatment he had undergone for an aggressive form of prostate cancer had been successful.

The 70-year-old former Manchester United and Barcelona manager revealed his diagnosis on a Dutch television show earlier this month.

Van Gaal, in his third spell as Netherlands coach, is set to lead the side at the World Cup in Qatar later this year before being replaced by Ronald Koeman.

“I’ve been through everything,” Van Gaal told Dutch news agency ANP. “I had 25 radiation treatments. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job. It did.”

The Netherlands face hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador in the group stage of the World Cup, which kicks off in November.