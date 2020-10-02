The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has rubbished the promise by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pay local players GH₵1,500 allowance when it win the December polls.

He maintained that, the opposition party which has a history of not fulfilling campaign promises cannot be trusted.

“I am struggling to understand how NDC will fulfil their promise to pay local players GH₵1,500 as monthly allowance,” he said during an interview on the ‘Ekosii Sen’ on Asempa FM.

The NDC has proposed to pay local players Gh₵1,500 as monthly allowance in their next government. This is part of their commitment to make football attractive especially to the youth.

But such ‘unrealistic’ promise, Dr. Bawumia said is just an election winning gimmick.

He stressed that, the Mahama-led NDC lacks credibility to fulfil their promises.

But, the Vice President said the gains made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in sports development in the country is unparalleled.

“The NPP is delivering in the area of sports. We are paying players through the YEA program every month; we are constructing 10 multipurpose stadium across the regions. Moving forward, the NPP will construct astro turf pitches in every district,” he added.