National Chapters Committee (NCC) chairman of Hearts of Oak, Kobby Jones believes the club is struggling to win trophies due to lack of spiritual backing.

The Phobians have not won the Ghana Premier League since 2009, after clinching the title on 19 different occasions.

When the league ended due to coronavirus pandemic, the club was 9th on the league log with 21 points.

This, according to Kobby Jones is because the current leadership of Hearts of Oak don’t to perform the necessary rituals ahead of matches.

Kobby Jones, the National Chapters Committee (NCC) chairman of Hearts of Oak

“The last time Hearts of Oak won a trophy was 10 years ago and every supporter is not happy about it. If you ask any former player of the club, they will tell you the current board and management are failing to do what the previous management did that won them a lot of trophies” he said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show Friday.

READ ALSO

“We had a three-bedroom house at New Town which was given to the team for free by a supporter where the team use to meet and pray before league matches but the current board and management are failing to do that. It has been over ten years the team went there and we will need over Ghc20,000 before we can renovate the place.

“I am not blaming Frederick Moore, who is the CEO because maybe he does not know about this history. But moving forward as a club, we must revive that old norms and make sure the club start to win trophies.

“It is about time we combine our tradition with the modern knowledge. Hearst of Oak have good players but until we do that I don’t think we will be able to win trophies any moment,” he added.