A Professor at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo, has asked whether private legal practitioner Philip Addison who was the lead counsel for the then presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his running mate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the then National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Jake Obetsebi Lamtpey in the 2012 election petition, will still be available following a plan by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to file an election petition at the supreme court against the results of the 2020 elections.

Prof Gyampo said he has seen a list of top notch lawyers of the NDC lacing their shoes to tackle the petition if the party files it successfully.

He wrote on his Facebook page that “I have seen the galaxy of NDC legal brains heading to the Supreme Court over the 2020 elections.

“Will the fierce and competent Philip Addison be there for the NPP? Dude wasn’t fairly treated after his service to the NPP in the 2013 election petition.”

The NDC have said they will be filing a petition to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.