The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute and former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has filed a motion for ex-parte for an order for substituted service on Dzifa Gunu, who he has sued for defamation.

The plaintiff says all efforts to serve the defendant in the defamation suit have proved futile, hence he is praying the High Court to grant an order for the defendant to be served with the writ of summons.

Mr Anyidoho has dragged a member of the opposition NDC, Mr Gunu before the High Court over allegations that he (Anyidoho) murdered and used his eight-year-old daughter for ritual purposes.

However, the three attempts made by a bailiff of the court to serve the defendant have not yielded positive results.

Following this, the plaintiff has instructed his lawyer, Yaw Awuku Asabera, to file an ex-party motion for substituted service.