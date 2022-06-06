NDC's Dela Coffie arrested

National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s communicator, Dela Edem Coffie, has been arrested today, Monday, June 6.

His arrest was announced by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in a press release.

The OSP in the release said that the suspect turned himself in today with his lawyers and was subsequently arrested.

“The underlisted person, who was placed on the List of Wanted Persons by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on June 3, 2022, turned himself in at the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Street, South Ridge, Accra on 6 June 2022 at 12:50 pm in the company of his lawyers.”

OPS’s statement on Dela Coffie’s arrest.

Why has he been arrested?

The OSP in a notice on Friday, June 3, declared the communicator wanted.

Per the notice, Dela Coffie was charged with corruption and corruption-related offenses, and forgery of official document.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has caused the issuance of a warrant of arrest for [Dela Coffie] whose pictorial representation appears below. [He] claims to be a manager of political communications.

“Charges; corruption and corruption-related offences, and forgery of official document,” the statement said.

Subsequently, the suspect responded to the Special Prosecutor for issuing a warrant of arrest for him.

At the time, he said the act by the OSP is reckless.

“However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.”

“My lawyers have taken the matter up, and we will deal with the issues head-on.”