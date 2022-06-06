Barbara Incoom, Marketing Director of Delta Paper Mill, producers of Flora Tissues, has been awarded as the Marketing Director of the Year at the FMCG Summit and Awards 2022, held in Accra on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Barbara Incoom is an innovative and high energy certified Brand Communications Manager with 16 years of hands-on experience in marketing communications, branding, advertising, project management, and business development.

Barbara Joined Delta Paper Mill in 2020 as Marketing Manager (Flora Tissues) but was promoted within two months of being on the Job to be the Marketing Director of the Company and its sister company, Alpha Industries (Top Choco), due to her extensive knowledge, dedication and assertiveness. Before joining Delta Paper Mill, Barbara worked with various corporate institutions and advertising agencies in Ghana.

Many Ghanaians and industry players are not surprised at Barbara’s recognition as the Marketing Director of the year due to the top of mind and a generic name that Flora tissue has become under her leadership. Now Ghanaians no longer refer to pocket-sized tissue as pocket tissue but instead as Flora Disposable Handkerchiefs and have accepted that it is a more convenient and hygienic option than the traditional cloth handkerchief we all loved. Together with her team, she also launched 2021 Flora Cares, a corporate social responsibility project to educate school children on hygienic practices.

Under Barbara Incoom’s astute leadership, Flora Tissues has won four awards within the past nine months: Made in Ghana Tissue Product of the year (Made in Ghana Awards 2021), Disposable Tissue Brand of the year (National Brand Innovations Awards 2022), One of the Top 100 Brands across industries (National Brand Innovations Awards 2022), National FMCG Tissue Brand of the year (National FMCG Awards 2022).

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Summit is Africa’s premier gathering of companies, leaders, and experts in the consumables sector to address modern discoveries and future trends in the industry through a variety of sessions and experiences. This event brought together key players and delegates from the consumer-packaged goods and business industry in Ghana, Africa, and the world under the theme: Codes of winning in the New Reality; Sustaining winning brands with the New consumer.

Other awards presented at the event included; Marketing Icon of the year-Beverages ( Raj Mirpuri, Head of Marketing-Blowchem Industries Ghana), Business Leader of the year – Personal Care (Nana Yaa Owusu Ansah, Marketing Director, Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Ghana Limited), Outstanding Leader of the year-Brand Innovation (Wiafe Kwame Boaitey, General Manager – Wilmar Foods), Marketing Icon of the year -Alcoholic Beverages- (Roland K Ofori, Head of Beers, Guinness Ghana), Confectionary Dairy Brand of the year – (Arla Foods producers of Dano Milk), Food logistics services of the year (Bolt Food), Consumable Product of the year (Multipro Private Limited, Producers of Indomie Noodles) and others.