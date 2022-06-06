Newly elected Volta Regional NPP Executives hold thanksgiving service

The newly elected Volta Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a thanksgiving service to express gratitude to the Lord for guiding their paths towards victory at the 2022 Delegates Conference in Ho.

The Volta Regional Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah, led the other executives and some party faithful to fellowship with the Celebrated Victory Church in the Keta Municipality.

Mr Woanyah asserted that “God rules in the affairs of men”, hence their trust in Him.

He lauded God for their victory; adding that God has ordained his team to lead the NPP into the 2024 general election where the governing party seeks to make history by breaking the eight-year jinx.

Mr Woanyah added that the thanksgiving service would be replicated in other churches, so “that their leaders will intercede on our behalf” before the party goes into the regional executives elections.

“Their hands were up for us, they didn’t rest until the battle was won.”

Mr Woanyah polled 188 votes to beat his former Regional Secretary, Joseph Homenya, to lead the party in the Volta Region for another four years.

Prayers were said for the Regional Executives by the men of God.

Prophet Daniel Kportufe of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry centered his sermon on leadership and how difficult the task of leading is.

He, therefore, implored followers and supporters of the NPP to support the regional executives to enable them to achieve their objectives for the common good of the party in the Volta Region.

He also counselled the followers to remain faithful to their leaders, while they serve with love and selflessness.

Apostle General Prophet Paul Akotey of the Mount Sinai Ministry International urged the executives to promote the spirit of unity and serve with humility.

He urged the grassroots of the party to follow the lead and instructions of the executives as well as help to keep them in check, adding that every executive was elected for a particular purpose.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the executives to lobby the government to reconstruct the deplorable roads in the Keta Municipality and Anlo District.

He also pleaded for the dredging of the Keta Lagoon.