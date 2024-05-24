The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on all citizens in the Volta Region affected by the recent flood disaster to replace their lost voter ID cards.

The floods, caused by spillages from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams in September 2023, have impacted approximately 39,000 residents downstream.

In a statement released by the Volta Regional Communications Officer, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, the NDC expressed deep sympathy for the victims of the flood, acknowledging the severe toll on lives, properties, and livelihoods.

The party stressed the importance of ensuring that all eligible voters maintain their ability to participate in upcoming electoral processes, including the December 7 elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that the replacement of voter ID cards for flood victims will be conducted free of charge.

Affected individuals are encouraged to visit the nearest EC offices in their respective districts from May 30th to June 14th, 2024.

This initiative also extends to those who wish to transfer their votes or apply to vote by proxy.

“The NDC is committed to supporting this process and will provide any necessary assistance to facilitate a smooth and efficient replacement procedure,” Agbleze stated. He underscored the fundamental and inalienable right of every citizen to vote, emphasizing the party’s dedication to preserving this right despite the challenges posed by the disaster.

The NDC reiterated its commitment to advocating for and assisting the people of the Volta Region. The party also reiterated its stance against the current government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing it as “clueless, reckless, and super-incompetent.”

ALSO READ: