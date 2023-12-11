The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region has announced plans to hit the principal streets of Kumasi with former President John Mahama to engage the public on the party’s 24-hour economy proposal.

The policy initiative by the opposition party has received both commendation and backlash since it was announced by the NDC flagbearer for election 2024.

While addressing the press, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, said the party is optimistic of strengthening the economy with the policy.

He said the NDC intends to embark on a sensitization campaign to highlight the importance of the 24-hour economy policy touted by former President John Dramani Mahama during his recent ‘Building Ghana Tour’.

“We will assure citizens to not give up because help is on its way. H.E John Dramani Mahama will rescue the country come 7th December, 2024 and he shall implement the 24 hour economy which will transform Ghana within 24 months,” he said.

According to Dr. Amoakohene, the policy championed by the NDC will lead Ghana into economic prosperity.

“The NDC, under the leadership of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, is committed to the vision of a 24-hour economy. This proposition is driven by the pressing need to address unemployment challenges across various sectors of the economy. We believe that transitioning to a 24-hour economy will unlock immense opportunities for businesses and individuals,” he indicated.

The NDC is set to embark on what leaders term a ‘mega procession’ through the principal streets of Kumasi on December 21, 2023.

