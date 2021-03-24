Stephen Atubiga, by a letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has been suspended from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with immediate effect

By the letter dated Tuesday, March 23, his matter has also been referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee for further action.

It comes on the heels of the expulsion of former Central Region Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

Mr Atubiga, who came to the limelight as a result of his conviction by the Supreme Court during the 2013 election petition, is said to have made disparaging and unfounded comments about some of the party’s key senior members including former flagbearer aspirant Professor Joshua Alabi.

READ ALSO:

But he promised to apologise and retract his comments at a meeting with the Functional Executive Committee of the party.

“You also agreed to write officially on your Facebook wall retracting your earlier writings and to write officially to Hon. Joshua Alabi apologising personally to him and to refrain from such defamatory comments in future,” Mr Nketia’s letter said.

“However, recent publications on social media attributed to you on March 8, March 12 and March 14 among others, denigrating the party and individuals in the party indicate that you are not only in breach of your own promises and hence not reliable but you are further denting the image of the party contrary to Article 47(1) (a, b) of the party’s constitution,” he added.

Read full letter below: