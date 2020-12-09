Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have thronged the headquarters of the Electoral Commission in Accra ahead of the EC’s Presidential results declaration alleging that the EC is planning to manipulate the results to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The angry group is seen chanting war songs and hoisting placards to express their displeasure.

NDC supporters amassing at EC head office

However, the NDC supporters speaking in an interview with JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, accused the EC of conniving with NPP to call the presidential elections for President Akufo-Addo.

“The Electoral Commission promised that it will declare the election in 24 hours but now they have decided to extend it so that they can change some figures,” a supporter said.

To them, though the EC is yet to declare results, they have vowed not to accept the outcome.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed to the area to enforce law and order.

The security service including the military have cordoned the area with barricades and are seen engaging the agitated supporters to exit the area.

The EC chairperson, Jean Mensa has promised to declare the presidential results of the 2020 elections today, Wednesday, 9 December.

The results according to them were delayed due to rainstorm in some parts of the regions.

