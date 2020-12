Joy News’ has called the election for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a tightly contested race.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate polled 6,640,809 which gives him 51.03% after tabulating 270 constituencies out of 275 constituencies.

His closest contender, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 6,121, 817 which gives him 47.29% of the votes cast.