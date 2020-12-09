The Ningo Prampram MP-elect has faced-off with police personnel deployed to the office of former President Joh Mahama.

He said the deployment could be a possible intimidation tactic by the government against the NDC.

“We just arrived at the office of our flagbearer and we met a confrontation by the department of police. We have not requested for the police; we do not need police protection here. We do not know what they are here for, and then we have no need for them here,” the MP for Ningo-Prampram Sam George told the media.

Meanwhile, scores of policemen have thronged the office of the former President to ensure there is peace and order there.

The move nearly ended in a scuffle between the police and the security officers hired by the party who insisted the service of the police was not needed.

However, the divisional commander leading the team of police indicated that her outfit had visited the area to ensure sanity after reports of roadblocks came to her notice.

Sam George on the other hand rejected the claim and insisted that the party had not conducted themselves in a manner to disturb the peace in the area.

“We as the NDC have also not done anything to warrant a police invasion,” he said.

Prior to this, the NDC had accused the ruling party of liaising with the EC to manipulate election results.

The party at a press brief Wednesday also asked its supporters to resist any attempt of intimidation by security personnel.