Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his gratitude to businessman Ernest Kobea for withdrawing from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race and pledging his support to him.

Mr. Kobea was one of four members of the NDC who had picked presidential nomination forms. After being vetted, Mr. Kobea announced his withdrawal from the race on March 29, leaving Mr. Mahama, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and Kojo Bonsu as the remaining aspirants.

Mr. Mahama took to Facebook to thank his supporters and express his appreciation to Ernest Kobea for his support.

He posted: “Balloting has been done for the May 13 presidential primaries and John Mahama is No.1 on the ballot. I thank you all for your dedication, support and prayers through it all, thus far. I also want to thank my younger brother, Ernest who has not only stepped down from the contest, but has declared his support for me”.

The NDC is set to hold its presidential primaries on May 13, ahead of next year’s elections.