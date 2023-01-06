Party members interested in leading the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2024 presidential election will have to pay ¢500,000 as a filing fee and ¢30,000 as a nomination fee.

The election of both presidential candidates and Parliamentary Candidates will be held concurrently on Saturday, May 6.

This was decided by the Functional and National Executive Committee of the party in a meeting on Thursday, January 5.

At the same meeting, it was decided that Parliamentary aspirants would also pay ¢5,000 for nomination forms and ¢40,000 as a filing fee.

Per the timetable issued to this effect, nominations would be opened from Monday, February 22 to Wednesday, February 24, 2023.

However, the submission and filing of forms have been scheduled for Monday, March 20, to Wednesday, March 22.

Meanwhile, vetting of aspirants would be done between Monday, March 27, and Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and appeals by aggrieved aspirants would be from March 30 to April 6.