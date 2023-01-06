Pollster Ben Ephson has suggested a cabinet reshuffle for President Nana Akufo-Addo may be in the works latest by end of next week.

He is even sure it is likely by Tuesday or Wednesday.

It follows the sudden, although long-rumoured resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, who tendered his resignation on Thursday, January 5.

He is thought to be a front-runner among New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs nursing desires to replace President Akufo-Addo, as party flagbearer going into election 2024.

His resignation, according to analysts, is to allow him to fully focus on his campaign to be elected NPP flagbearer, rather than keep his portfolio with a divided focus.

Otherwise, his early exit from governmental duties inure no special advantages to his cause, agreed Evans Mensah, head of Joy FM’s political desk, and Winston Amoah, co-host of Joy SMS on Joy FM.

Alan has a lot of catching up to do, Mr Ephson told Myjoyonline.com, explaining that many of the NPP delegates may be younger than his generation and may not connect too well with Alan’s political weight.

According to Ben Ephson, NPP delegates 30 years old and younger may not easily remember who Alan was to the NPP some two decades ago when he was in his prime, hence catching up is the smartest move.

And a few more others are expected to follow Alan’s example, or they will be reshuffled out.

“I believe the reshuffle will occur between now and Tuesday. As for the Agric Minister, even if the reshuffle does not affect him, he will have to resign by the end of the month or he will be sacked,” Ben Ephson said.

He explained that former Attorney General Joe Ghartey is not holding any post currently because he declared his interest in the presidency early on.

So has Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the agricultural economist and politician who also declared his interest in seeking the party mandate to replace President Akufo-Addo.

Also widely expected in the race is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has made it plain he desires to replace his boss.

Resignation from his post to go campaigning, according to Evans Mensah, is a bit more complex and possibly out of the equation, even if not entirely impossible.