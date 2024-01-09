The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has anticipated Ghanaians will continue to face economic challenges in 2024.

However, the upcoming December 7 election gives hope as the party is convinced its presidential candidate, John Mahama will be elected President.

The National Chairman of NDC, iJohnson Asiedu Nketia made these remarks at a press conference at the NDC headquarters on Monday, stating every evidence and indicator shows the NDC will win the 2024 elections.

“Beyond the polls published by pollsters, our series of internal research consistently point to a one touch victory for John Dramani Mahama with a convincing working majority in Parliament,” he declared.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called reiterated mismanagement, corruption, and increased taxes by the government has accounted for the hardship in the country.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to vote massively for former President Mahama for him to bring the desirable change.

“On one hand, even though 2024 will be a difficult year filled with economic hardships because of the mismanagement of the economy, on the other hand 2024 also brings hope. Hope because the non-performing NPP government is on its way out of office.

Again, 2024 brings hope because on December 7 you will have the singular opportunity to vote for the experienced and visionary flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama as the next president of Ghana. He is the man who handed over to this government,” he said.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia added that, creating opportunities for all is one of the key reasons the NDC is determined to win the election in order to implement the 24-hour economy policy.

