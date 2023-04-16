The Western Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended several high-ranking members of the party.

The Chairman of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency and his wife, the Constituency Secretary, and Organizer have all been suspended for alleged indiscipline and flouting party guidelines during the regional tour of former President John Mahama.

According to the party, a group of party supporters wearing the T-shirt of the constituency Chairman’s wife hooted at the sitting Member of Parliament during the campaign tour, causing embarrassment to former President Mahama, the dignitaries present, and the party as a whole.

The party says the Chairman’s wife, who is seeking to become the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, should have known better and ensured that those wearing her T-shirt conducted themselves well to avoid such incidents.

The Chairman, Secretary, and Organizer have also been held responsible for their failure to ensure compliance with party directives and protect the party from public ridicule.

The party cited Article 48 of its constitution in justifying the punitive measure against them.

“Additionally, you would recall that in the lead-up to his tour, a circular was issued from the regional Secretariat to you, cautioning that no aspirant should be allowed to use the platform so created to campaign for him or herself”.

The embattled party members have been referred to the region’s National Disciplinary Committee for further action.

The decision to suspend them has caused a stir within the party, with many questioning the severity of the punishment and the impact it could have on the NDC’s electoral fortunes in the constituency.