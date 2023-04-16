Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lilwin, marked his 36th birthday with a lavish party at his Great Minds International School premises in Offinso Ahenkro, Ashanti Region.

The award-winning entertainer, who made his debut in the industry a decade ago, is very popular in Ghana.

As the director and owner of the Great Minds International School, Lil Win celebrated his milestone age with top musicians, actors, family and friends.

During the event, he expressed gratitude to God for his blessings and prayed for a long life to continue his philanthropic works.

“Celebrating this day year after year shows the blessing of God on my life, and I want to appreciate everything he has done for me. I want to do more for humanity, so I pray I live long enough to be able to fulfil my wishes on earth,” he said.



Lilwin, who has received more than 120 awards throughout his career, including the recent King of Ghanaian TikTokers title at the 2023 GH TikTok Excellence Awards, cut a gigantic birthday cake with his loved ones.

He shared some photos and videos on his Instagram page