The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other opposition political parties against the compilation of a new Voters Register have petitioned the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the United Nations (UN).

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, the petitioners raised concerns about the time limit involved and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which continues to threaten human lives.

According to the group “since the announcement by the Electoral Commission (EC), millions of Ghanaian citizens have expressed their disapproval of the decision through demonstrations and mass protests among others in various parts of the country.

“Several prominent citizens and civil society organisations have also openly noted with concern the potential dangers of a national crisis if the belligerent attitude of the EC is not checked.

“So far, the operations of the EC have been opaque, incoherent, and a flagrant disregard for the long-established Inter-Party Advisory Committee which has in previous years served as the forum of deliberations on major electoral matters including the compilation of registers.”

The group further argued that the current register, which was used for the general election in 2012, was credible and fit for use.

The statement said “given the high tensions and mutual suspicions presently among the stakeholders, we wish to urgently invite ECOWAS to dispatch a fact-finding and mediation team to Ghana to engage with the stakeholders, especially political parties and the EC and Civil Society Organisations as part of pre-emptive measures targeted at preventing the potential plunge of the country into unnecessary conflict, confusion, and anarchy.”

