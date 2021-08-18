Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has reported unknown funds she received to the police.

She announced on social media on Monday, August 16, 2021, that she had received GH¢133,000 from the unknown source.

“Whoever has deposited a huge sum of money in my money wallet without my knowledge should reverse it before I report to the Police. Nobody should use me as a scapegoat,” Madam Cudjoe-Ghansah’s message read.

Some 18 hours later, she disclosed that she had reported the issue to the police and was in contact with her bank.

“Hello friends, the case of the huge sum of money deposited in my account without my knowledge has officially been reported to the Police Commander of Parliament.

“Later, I also went to file an official complaint at the bank. Officials of the bank told me they will reverse the money. I tried to know the source of the money but I was told by the officials that they suspect their system but they will investigate and get back to me,” she said.