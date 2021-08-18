There was a mild drama at the Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro as students celebrate the exit of the Rector in an unusual way.

The Rector exited following the upgrade of the institution to the University of Science and Technology.

The government announced plans to convert the Delta State Polytechnic, as well as other Colleges of Education to a full university.

Consequently, the Rector had to step down for another to be appointed, a move that has pleased the students.

Videos and photos posted online show the jubilant students sweeping the main gate to express their happiness.

Others gathered at the main gate to simply cheer their colleagues on.

This is reportedly due to the treatment they were receiving under the past Rector and for that, they were symbolically sweeping away all of his remains.

Video below: