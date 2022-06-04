The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commemorated the 43rd June 4 uprising with a tree planting exercise.

The event, held for the second time without the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings, came off in the Oti Region.

It was led by the NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC’s 2020 Running Mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and eight NDC Members of Parliament.

At the event, the speakers reiterated the uprising led by Rawlings in 1979 in Ghana arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, frustration among the general public and misunderstanding.

This, they bemoaned, is a situation Ghanaians are currently facing under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

They said Ghanaians are going through difficulties, hence a need for revolution by voting them out in the 2024 general election.