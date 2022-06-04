As part of measures to reduce food cost delegates incur during conferences, a Central Regional Chairman hopeful, provided food during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) election.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo, the aspirant, Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu, explained it was a personal strategy he adopted since food was not sold on the grounds.

The election was earlier slated for May 27, 2022, however, it was moved to Saturday, June 4 as it was put on hold.

This was because some delegates of the Ekumfi constituency took the elections to court for allegedly side-lining them from participating in the conference.

Videos intercepted by Adomonline.com from the electoral grounds captured some persons pounding the fufu.

Others were also in queue holding their bowls and waiting to be served while the election was still ongoing.

Sally Gambrah a.k.a Auntie NPP, who was the aspirant’s cook indicated it was her own way of supporting Dr Essibu.

Meanwhile, the delegates who benefitted from the free food thanked Dr Essibu for the kind gesture.

But they vehemently stated the free food would not change their mind on the candidate of their choice.

Watch the video above: