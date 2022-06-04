A state funeral has been held in memory of Hajia Ramatu, the wife of late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

The solemn ceremony also marked the final Islamic prayers (Adua) for the departed.

It came off on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Forecourt of State House in Accra.

In attendance were President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, Lands Minister; Samuel Abu Jinapor and Trade Minister; Alan Kyerematen.

Others were the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osamanu Shaributu, Chief of Staff; Akosua Frema Osei Opare, her son and Yendi MP; Farouk Aliu Mahama, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu as well as other leading members.

Scores of Ghanaians and Islam Cleric were also in attendance.

Hajia Ramatu passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on April 7, 2022, aged 70.

