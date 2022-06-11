National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has touted the achievements of the party, describing it as the most enduring and successful party in the Fourth Republic.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark 30 years of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said the “NDC has contributed to the development of the country more than any political party in the Fourth Republic.”

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo stated that the NDC is proud of its accomplishments over the past 30 years, citing the numerous infrastructure projects and policies the party introduced while in power.

He cited National Identification Programme and the introduction of thermal plants since the construction of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams as the party’s notable achievements.

ALSO READ:

I’m not father Christmas, says Ofosu-Ampofo as he shuts down…

“All other expansions of the energy mix have been spearheaded by the NDC to the extent that when the NPP came to power, they were complaining that we had more power than is needed..,” he pointed out.

Touching on health facilities, he said “all the Regional Hospitals in the country can be attributed to the handiwork of the NDC.

“The Regional Hospital in Cape Coast, Ho Regional Hospital, Sunyani, Koforidua, Tamale Regional Hospitals etc.”

On education, he mentioned that the NDC built all of the Polytechnics and ensured that they were converted into universities.

He also asserted that there were only three public universities in the country when the NDC took office but added more.

“Talk about the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, talk about the University of Energy and Natural Resources, University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya, and then every tertiary institution the NDC is credited with it.”

He added that the NDC also played an active role in providing electricity services and basic amenities to many communities.

He noted that the NDC has survived three decades because of the unflinching dedication of its rank and file, despite attempts by their major opponents to bring them down.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to compare itself with the NPP in terms of economic development under the Fourth Republic.

Nana Obiri Boahen in an interview on Top Story on Friday countered the NDC’s claim that it has achieved more with regard to development than any other party under the Fourth Republic saying that NPP has rather recorded unprecedented achievements.

“A lot of structures have been put up by the NPP government. Structures which were abandoned during Acheampong’s era, as for NPP, we are proud of our credentials, we are proud of our achievements. Let me wish them a happy anniversary but for goodness sake, they should not make the slightest mistake of comparing apples with oranges,” he told Evans Mensah.

Contrary to the NDC’s belief, Nana Obiri Boahen emphasised that the Social Democrats have “for far too long been making unnecessary and ugly noise as to how they have been able to push this country forward”.