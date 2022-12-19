Sofo Awudu Azorka has been retained as the First Vice chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the party’s just-ended national congress held on December 17, 2022, at the Accra sports stadium.

Mr Azorka was elected together with Dr Hanny Sherry Ayittey [2nd Vice Chair] and Abanga Yakubu Alhassan [3rd Vice Chairman].

Mr Azorka had the highest votes per the results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) after the election polling 2,707 votes.

Sherry Ayitey, former Minister of Health

Dr Ayittey and Yakubu Alhassan also polled 1,820 and 864 votes respectively.

Azorka served in the same capacity in the last four years. He had also served as the Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC.

Chief Azorka locked horns with seven other candidates to win the election.

The three were elected out of a list of eight persons.

Below is how the delegates voted in the Vice Chiarmanship race:

SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU – 750

ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN – 864

DR. SHERRY AYITTEY – 1820

SETH OFORI OHENE – 355

AWUDU SOFO AZORKA – 2707

ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO – 832

ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI – 872

EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH – 331