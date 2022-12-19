Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yammin, has been elected National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He beat incumbent Joshua Akamba, Deputy National Organiser, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon and four others at the National Delegates Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr Yamin polled 3,713 votes and Mr Akamba garnered 2,035 of the total votes cast.

The other contenders: Henry Osei Akoto – 158, Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill – 535, Sidii Abubakari – 607, Solomon Yaw Nkansah – 302 and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon – 1173.

Mr Yamin has since been sworn-in after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared him winner.

He will work with two Deputies Kobby Barlon and Elikem Kotoko who were also duly elected.

Some 9,200 delegates from the 276 constituencies voted in the keenly contested elections.

At the end of the contest, Johnson Asiedu Nketia won the National Chairman position, beating his ‘good friend’ and incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.