Flagbearer-elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has extended his appreciation to delegates and supporters of the NDC for reposing their confidence in him by voting for him to lead the party into the 2024 general election.

In a live telecast on his Facebook page to the rank and file of the party, Mr Mahama thanked his competitors and called for unity among the winners and losers of the parliamentary primaries to work towards securing victory from the NDC.

Mr Mahama is expected to deliver his official victory speech at the University for Development Studies in Tamale on Monday, May 15.

The former president secured 98.9 percent of the votes at the NDC’s primaries held over the weekend.

He was in the race with Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu until the former pulled out a few hours before the Saturday, May 13 primaries.

Below is Mahama’s full speech:

I am humbled by the overwhelming confidence reposed in me by the party. I want to thank God for bringing the NDC this victory. Traversing the country for all these days, weeks, and months without fatalities can only be by God’s special favor.

My profound gratitude goes to the delegates of our party for their warm welcome, active engagement, and participation during my tour. In your usual astute manner, you turned up in your numbers across the country to vote in our party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

I also want to thank Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Mr. Kojo Bonsu for their contest. My appreciation also goes to Mr. Ernest Kobia who pulled out to support me in this contest. Their taking part in this primary has cemented our party’s enviable record as the most democratic political tradition in our dear Ghana.

Let us disagree to agree but let us keep our collective sides firmly on the supreme objective of the NDC leading Ghana out of the current abyss in which we find our country. I also ask for cooperation among our elected parliamentary candidates and their respective aspirants and supporters in all the constituencies across the country. Our part is the winner because there are no individual winners and losers in this intraparty contest.

I want to thank my campaign and operational team for keeping their focus and delivering a clean campaign. I want to thank our donors and financiers for your support and to thank the media for propagating our message and all our religious and traditional leaders who prayed on our behalf for the peace and success we have achieved today.

On Monday, at the University for Development Studies in Tamale, I will join a teaming number of the rank and file of the NDC and Ghanaians in general to deliver my formal acceptance speech. I will see you in Tamale and may God bless us all and thank you for your kind attention.