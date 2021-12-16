The Ashanti Regional Police command has confirmed the arrest of one Gabriel Aga, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications team in Kumasi.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi during the Akwasidae Festival celebration in an alleged attempt to defraud the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of O.A Transport, Opoku Agyemang.

Narrating the incident, a source said the suspect had allegedly already taken Ghc50,000.00 and wanted an additional Ghc100,000.00 from the O.A CEO.

The suspect allegedly informed the businessman on phone that he was former President John Mahama and needed some cash for medical care abroad.

The businessman released the money to the suspect because he said former President Mahama sent him for the cash on his behalf.

After the money was released, he never heard from the suspect again.

Months later, he received a call again from the suspect pretending he is the former President and requested an additional GHc100,000.00.

According to the O.A boss, the suspect promised to make him a big businessman if the NDC wins the 2024 elections.

The businessman requested they meet at the Akwasidae Festival celebration for the money.

When they met at Manhyia Palace, the businessman insisted on meeting the former President himself but this was unsuccessful leading to the arrest.