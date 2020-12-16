The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, who was accused of stabbing two New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, was in court today.

The Nkwanta South NDC chairman, Prosper Akamani, who was remanded for two days by the Magistrate Court judge, Baba Issaku Iddi, has been granted bail.

Mr Akamani has been granted bail in the sum of Gh¢20,000 with two sureties.

Speaking to Adom News’ Obrempongba Kwame Owusu after the court, lawyer for the accused, Jacob Tapunjah was happy with the ruling.

The case has, however, been referred to the Circuit Court at Dambai.

RELATED

Prosper Akamani was accused of stabbing two NPP sympathisers who went into spontaneous jubilation after the declaration of the presidential results last week Wednesday evening.

One of the victims has been discharged, but Aketai Frank is currently unconscious as doctors work hard to save his life, local reports suggested.

The Chairman was taken into custody after party executives handed him over to the district police.