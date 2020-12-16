The family of Emmanuel Dombreh who lost his life in a scuffle during the just-ended elections in the Odododiodoo Constituency has complained about their economic hardship since his passing.

Speaking to JoyNews’ reporter Ernest Manu, the family disclosed that 36-year-old Emmanuel Dombreh, a Post Office attendant, was the breadwinner of the family.

Atakoa, brother of the deceased said: “The family has no support from our father. Emmanuel became our father. He served as a father figure to us all and we sent all our needs to him.”

Their family of seven, he added, has been left to wallow in hardship.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, Emmanuel along with other NDC supporters were fleeing from what appeared to be an attack by NPP supporters after claiming victory in the Parliamentary election.

“They were throwing stones and bottles. Some of us managed to run from the hotel but we don’t know where our brother passed and met his untimely death,” he narrated.

Emmanuel Dompreh, who was an agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) left behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

The National Security Task Force identified the Odododiodoo Constituency as one of the electoral hotspots in the 2020 general election.

Measures put in place by security personnel to ensure a violent-free election were, unfortunately, unable to prevent the death of 2 persons in the constituency.

In total, 5 lives have been lost as a result of electoral violence during the December polls.