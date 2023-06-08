The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was set up per chapter 19 of the 1992 Constitution to, among other things, create and sustain awareness of the principles and objectives of the Constitution of Ghana. One of the flagship programmes aimed at keeping with its mandate is Annual Citizenship Week celebration which targets basic school pupils across the country.

The Ablekuma West Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has been engaging pupils within the municipality in observation of the 2023 Annual Citizenship Week, which also marks 30 years of governing Ghana with the 1992 Constitution.

Participants were engaged on the theme Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Child. The crux of the engagements is to remind pupils of their civic responsibilities as the future leaders of the country and to instill in them a sense of good citizenship and patriotism.

Addressing pupils of Dansoman Community Basic School on Monday, May 22, 2023, the resource person: Director of Agriculture of Ablekuma West Municipal, Ms. Patience Seade, emphasized the need for young people to work hard and be law abiding.

She admonished the pupils to respect lawful authority, eschew all forms of vices, and to defend the Constitution at all times, against any form of abuse and violation, bearing in mind that they are the future of the nation.

Samuel Asante, Chief Officer of SALLYSAM BUSINESS CONSULT on 1st of June also reminded pupils of Christian Home School of their right and the responsibilities that comes with it.

He advised them to be agents of peace and respect national symbols, especially the national currency.

“They must pay attention to both local and international developments, because they have important roles to play in ensuring that we have a law abiding society and project a good name of Ghana to the world.”

To achieve the above, he advised that pupils must take their studies seriously, protect public property, help keep the environment clean and green, and be careful how they use the internet, because anything they post on social media is potentially to the whole world.