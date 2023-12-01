The National Basketball Association (NBA) will take centre stage for viewers on GOtv, as they tune into ESPN for some thrilling regular season action this week.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers will get our week’s action underway with a meeting on the morning of Friday 1 December.

Injuries are contributing to Cleveland’s early season inconsistency, according to coach J.B. Bickerstaff: “It’s early. I think that’s one of those things where we have to live in basketball reality. We missed so much time in training camp and the beginning of the season with key players out, and then you’re working those players back in and adding players, you’re changing the dynamics of the things you have typically done in the past. You know, it takes time to get it right.”

The action continues on Saturday 2 December, first in the morning with a clash between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, while a late evening clash sees the Golden State Warriors play away to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The arrival of James Harden at the Clippers has seen a major shake-up, but the basketball legend is looking to see his side make some major strides: “You can’t take [wins] for granted. But like I continue to say, it’s a building process, and I can see a lot of [areas for] improvement on both sides of the ball to correct and get used to.”

The morning of Sunday 3 December rounds out the weekend’s action, as the Houston Rockets battle the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

Houston point guard Fred VanVleet believes his team is making steady progress: “We’re getting better. We can feel the trend trending upward, we’re trying to get more things done that the coaches are asking us to do, and we’re executing at a higher and higher level each time out.”

Thursday 7 December brings thrilling knockout action from the In-Season Tournament, with the two semifinals revealing the identity of the two finalists, who are set to meet on Saturday 9 December.

NBA broadcast details

Friday 1 December

02:00: Cleveland Cavaliers v Portland Trail Blazers – LIVE on ESPN

Saturday 2 December

05:00: Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets – LIVE on ESPN 2

23:00: Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors – LIVE on ESPN

Sunday 3 December

05:30: Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets – LIVE on ESPN

Thursday 7 December

02:00: In-Season Tournament Semifinal – LIVE on ESPN 2

05:00: In-Season Tournament Semifinal – LIVE on ESPN 2