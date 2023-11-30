Medeama Sporting Club head coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, says they are focused and ready for their game against CR Beloiuzdad despite opening their CAF Champions League campaign with a defeat.

The Ghana Premier League champions were humbled 3-0 in their opener against Al Ahly in Cairo last weekend.

However, the Yellow and Mauve will host Algerian side, CR Beloiuzdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday in their second group game.

Speaking to the media, Mr Adotey said they are ready and focused on the game despite the defeat in their opener.

“There was a hope that at least I was going to come back with a point which we did until the 65th minute; that was where the disaster started coming,” he said.

“The past is gone, my focus is now on Beloiuzdad. Preparation is ongoing so I am ever ready for the opposition,” he added.

Beloiuzdad beat Tanzania’s Young Africans 3-0 to rank second in Group D standings on three points behind leader Al-Ahly on goal difference.

Medeama is in third place due to a better goal difference than Young Africans.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.