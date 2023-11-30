Ghana football legend, Abedi Ayew Pele is confident the Black Stars can win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Ivory Coast.

Ghana, four times African champions last lifted the prestigious trophy in 1982 in Libya.

The Black Stars have however come close of ending the trophy jinx in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but lost to Ivory Coast twice and Egypt respectively.

In an interview, the three-time African Footballer of the Year winner Ghana has a chance of winning the 34th edition of the tournament next year.

“Well, we will win,” he told Vision 1 FM.

“There will be our chances. We’ve been to finals three times and I think our chance will be maybe this time,” he added.

The Black Stars has been paired with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B of the AFCON tournament.

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.