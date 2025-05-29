National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving: Attendees cautioned against wearing party colours

The Chairman of the Planning Committee for the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has emphasized that the initiative is non-partisan and aimed at fostering unity.

Speaking at the official launch on Thursday, May 29, 2025, Mr. Ankrah cautioned the public against wearing party colours to the event.

President John Dramani Mahama has officially designated July 1st as National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day to bring together all religious denominations for spiritual reflection.

July 1st holds historical significance, marking the day Ghana became a republic in 1960. While traditionally celebrated as Republic Day, the newly instituted Prayer and Thanksgiving Day seeks to renew, reset, and pray for national prosperity under the theme, Reflect, Reset, and Renew for National Prosperity.

A Christian service is scheduled for 8:00 AM at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, followed by an Islamic prayer session at 12:30 PM at the National Mosque in Kawukudi.

These events will be mirrored across all regions, with coordination between the Planning Committee and the Ministry for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to ensure full national participation.

In an interview with Adom News, committee member and representative from the Office of the National Chief Imam, Hajia Hanatu Abubakar-Bimi, encouraged women and people of all faiths to take part in this historic national observance.

Source: Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa

