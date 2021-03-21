The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has commiserated with the family of the murdered cleric, Shaikh Aliu Ahmed Maikano Kalamu and the entire Jallo Fraternity.

Sheikh Sharubutu also extended a warm gesture of support to the grieving family on Saturday when he sent a special delegation to Prang, base of the late Imam on his third-day funeral, a significant day for deceased Muslims.

The Chief Imam’s delegation presented 30 bags of rice and 2,000 Ghana Cedis to the family on behalf of Sheikh Sharubutu as his contribution towards the funeral.

The bereaved family expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam for the warm gesture.

Sheikh Sharubutu’s gesture to the Jallo fraternity, has been hailed by Tijaaniya adherents as a remarkable tribute to the young cleric and further overtures and strengthening of peace.

Meanwhile, the National Chief Imam has announced he will conduct prayers for the late cleric in Accra on Tuesday.

The late cleric, who is the son of a renowned late cleric, Sheikh Abdulai Maikano of Jallo fame at Prang, died on Wednesday, March 17 after he was allegedly shot by unidentified people.