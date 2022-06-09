Internally acclaimed architect, Sir David Adjaye has been asked to brace up for a probe about monies received for the National Cathedral project.

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, has hinted he [Sir Adjaye] will be required to refund monies “illegally” paid to him by the state.

Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa

He made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday as part of his exposé on government’s role in the building of the National Cathedral.

The North Tongu MP claimed government in 2021 released an amount of ¢32 million to Sir David Adjaye & Associates Limited.

He said the amount was paid from the Office of the President’s budget but because the payment was legal, “Sir David Adjaye will have to refund it”.

The North Tongu MP could not fathom why such an astute architect will allow himself to be involved in such “fraudulent venture”.

Mr Ablakwa has vowed to ensure government accounts for every pesewa of state money released for the project.