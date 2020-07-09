Deputy Spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign team, Margaret Ansei Magoo, has called for the resignation of Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

Her call for Mr Opoku Prempeh’s resignation comes on the back of the KNUST SHS student who died due to neglect on the part of school authorities.

In a video that has gone viral, teachers stood unconcerned as they watched the student groan to death for fear that he had contracted Covid-19.

Margaret Ansei Magoo – Deputy Spokesperson for NDC campaign 2020

Speaking exclusively on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Adom FM, Mrs Magoo noted that the Education Minister as well as other authorities in the education sector responsible for training and ensuring that teachers and schools were provided with the necessary equipment to attend to students who were suspected to have the disease should be made to resign.

Heads should roll from the top, from the Education Ministry to the top person in the school, we have to show that we are serious. The kids did not go to school out of their own will, it was government that made them go back to school and so authorities were supposed to ensure that the necessary measures were taken, she intimated.

The education minister had recently battled with Covid-19 for and was only released from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) a few days ago.