Hajia Ama Frimpong, a member of the Communications Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asserted that students are safer from Covid-19 while in school than at home.

According to her, the strict observance of the Covid-19 safety protocols in schools coupled with enclosed environment of schools provide more protection for students than at home where observance to the protocols is less rigid.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, she cautioned parents against flocking to schools with reported cases of Covid-19 in the attempt to withdraw their wards from the school.

Hajia Ama Frimpong

She opined that despite the recorded cases of Covid-19 in some schools as well as the recent death of the KNUST SHS student, schools remain the best place for students amid the pandemic.

Students are much safer in school than coming out here [outside school premises] because they are in a closed environment. Moving children from infected schools to home poses more risk to families, so we are pleading with parents to allow their children stay in school, she said.