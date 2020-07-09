Nine students of the Mpraeso Senior High School in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region are said to be in isolation over suspected COVID-19 infection.

This is according to the Kwahu South Director of Education, Ofosu Kwakye, who explained that the students’ samples have been taken as they awaited their test results.

“They have been isolated from the rest of the students with the samples sent to Accra for confirmation so we know the situation,” he disclosed on Accra-based Citi FM.

He also gave the assurance that adequate steps were being taken to ensure the safety of the remaining students as well as the isolated students.

This come son the back of the confirmation of eight cases which includes six students, a teacher and his spouse in Accra Girls, a case in Konongo Wesley SHS and another in Bechem Presec.

Since President Akufo-Addo gave a special dispensation for final year Senior High Schools (SHS) to return to school on Monday June 22, 2020, a number of Covid-19 cases have been reported in some schools.

Schools had been closed for almost 10 weeks as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, the reopening as part of efforts in easing restrictions became necessary to prepare for their final examinations.