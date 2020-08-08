Former Asante Kotoko supporters’ leader, Kweku Amponsah, believes Nana Yaw Amponsah has what it takes to revive the club again.

Mr Amponsah on Friday in Kumasi was officially unveiled as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

The former Phar Rangers president has already assured the supporters of playing in the FIFA Club World in the future.

And, according to Kweku Amponsah, also known as ‘Chairman K5’, he welcomes the appointment of the new Kotoko boss, adding that the Board of Directors did the right thing by naming the fast rising football administrator as the CEO of the club

“It’s our prayer that the board and CEO are able to do what’s expected of them, especially the targets set for the board which will trickle down to our new CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah,” he told Asempa FM.

“We welcome Nana Yaw Amponsah to Kotoko family and we commend the board for such a great decision by a appointing him [Nana Yaw Amponsah] as the CEO of the club.

“All we are expecting is that Asante Kotoko regain the past glory and be able to rub shoulders with our co-equals.

“As supporters we expect changes in our dear club, especially how the board and management will involve supporters in their scheme of things,” he added.

Mr Amponsah has been awarded a three-year deal. He replaced George Amoako who left the club in June and has joined King Faisal as the new CEO.