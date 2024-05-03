Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has praised the government for the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.

The Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned and handed over a 124-unit housing project on May 2, 2024, which officially signifies the resettlement of Appiatse residents.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Friday, Ms. Jantuah commended the government for providing housing for the residents who lost their homes in the explosion, two years ago.

“It’s one of the greatest things to happen in the country. It’s good, especially the fact that they used good materials to build it. For me, anything in Ghana is great,” she said.

However, Nana Yaa Jantuah asked whether all those affected in the explosion have been housed.

She also urged government to duplicate the project in other parts of the country to serve as a shelter for those who travel from villages to the city for employment.

The former CPP General Secretary also questioned why the government built the housing project instead of the company responsible for the explosion.

She believes that the company should have been made to pay a fine and face punishment for their negligence.

Ms. Jantuah further called for the matter to be reopened to hold the company accountable for its actions.

“What tickled my mind was why it was built by the government. I thought the person that caused the explosion would have built it. I believe that they should have been made to pay, have they paid the fine? What has happened to the company? Where is their punishment? The matter should be opened again to resolve all this,” Nana Yaa added.

READ ALSO: