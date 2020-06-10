Controversial radio host, Nana Romeo, is not the least bothered after jabs thrown at him for ‘bullying’ Wendy Shay during an interview.

According to him, there is no formula for interview which gives him the privilege to ask pressing questions even if the interviewee is not happy.

To him, questions are not supposed to follow a drafted script, and for that reason he is at no fault in how sour their interview turned.

Nana Romeo revealed Wendy Shay’s denial of sleeping with her boss despite his evidence was what angered him to go hard on the artiste.

To him, his main intention was to challenge Wendy Shay to dare him to release the proof, but the signee felt threatened and had to ‘run away’ from the evidence.

He revealed that the videos and photos he has of the duo would warrant applause from Ghanaians for him after he had proven his claims.