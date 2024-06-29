The New Force’s campaign advocating for a shift from the traditional parties appears to be resonating with some Ghanaian voters, as large crowds continue to attend founder Nana Kwame Bediako’s Accra road show.

The road show, which began on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, has taken the founder to Kasoa in the Central Region, as well as Kaneshie and Abossey Okai in the Greater Accra Region.

At Ashaiman on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Nana Kwame Bediako’s convoy was halted for several minutes by scores of young people who eagerly requested his T-shirts.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd while distributing his branded T-shirts, Nana Bediako emphasized the significance of the 2024 election, describing it as a revolution that requires everyone’s participation.

“Ashaiman, I am here today to tell you that this year’s election is a revolution,” he declared.

Efforts by his convoy to navigate through the thick traffic around the Ashaiman market were slowed down as numerous traders clamoured for T-shirts or caps.

Mr. Bediako spent time tossing shirts into the crowd, with each supporter eagerly scrambling to get one.

The road show is set to continue in other regions to build his support base ahead of the December general elections.

