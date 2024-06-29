Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has confirmed that he will join Leicester City on a permanent deal this summer.

The Ghana international joined the Foxes on a loan deal from Portuguese side, Sporting CP before the start of last season with an obligation to buy.

Issahaku played a crucial role in Leicester City’s return to the Premier League scoring 6 goals and 13 assists.

However, speaking on the Red Carpet of the Ghana Football Awards, the 20-year-old confirmed that he will join the club on a permanent deal.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the club could trigger a €17 million clause if he plays 60% of games for the Foxes.

Despite being under a transfer embargo due to breaking profit and sustainability rules in the 2022/23 season, Leicester have decided to keep the promising winger.

Meanwhile, Steadfast FC will receive 50% of the value gained on the transfer once Leicester pays the €17 million fee for Issahaku.

Since Sporting CP bought Issahaku in 2022 for €1.2 million, the value gained on the transfer will be €15.8 million, to be shared between Steadfast and Sporting CP, resulting in both clubs gaining €7.9 million from the deal.